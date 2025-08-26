Arraignment set for man charged in toddler's death

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man accused of causing the death of his ex-girlfriend's two-year-old son was back in court Tuesday morning.

James Vanderleest, 32, waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His arraignment was then set for Sept. 12.

Vanderleest is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of two-year-old Leo Escalante. He's also facing charges of obstructing an officer and six counts of bail jumping.

Prosecutors say Vanderleest was caring for the toddler on June 22 at a home on Alpine Drive when the boy suffered severe injuries. Vanderleest told investigators the child fell down the stairs, but prosecutors say those injuries were not consistent with that explanation.

Court records show Vanderleest's father, David Vanderleest, was also arrested and accused of hiding his son before his son could be taken into custody.

If convicted of the homicide charge, James Vanderleest faces a mandatory life sentence.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.