Armed suicidal suspect taken into custody after 130 mph pursuit on I-41

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A high-speed chase on Interstate 41 early Monday morning ended with an armed suspect in custody after deputies say he fired BB guns at patrol vehicles during a standoff.

It started around 3:45 a.m. when a Fond du Lac County deputy spotted a vehicle traveling about 120 miles per hour northbound on I-41 near Lost Arrow Road in the Township of Byron.

When the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, the driver exited onto Highway 151, ran a red light, then re-entered I-41 heading south. Authorities say speeds climbed above 130 miles per hour during the pursuit.

While deputies were chasing the vehicle, dispatchers learned the driver had recently been reported missing in Winnebago County and had allegedly bought a BB or pellet gun while expressing suicidal intentions.

Washington County deputies later deployed tire-deflation devices near County Trunk Highway D. Even after two tires were deflated, the vehicle continued south before finally stopping. Traffic in both directions on I-41 was shut down as deputies took positions behind the vehicle.

Investigators say the driver got out, holding two black Glock-style BB guns, and began firing at squad cars. Deputies determined the rounds were pellets, not live ammunition, but say the suspect refused repeated commands to drop the weapons.

Authorities say he fired again, then ran south on foot, leading deputies into a standoff in the roadway.

A patrol sergeant deployed several less lethal beanbag rounds, but officials say the suspect still would not surrender. Deputies then used another beanbag round at the same time a K9 was released. The suspect dropped the weapons after being struck and was taken to the ground. A taser was also used to help deputies gain control and handcuff him.

He was taken to SSM Health in Fond du Lac for treatment and further medical evaluation.

No officers or civilians were hurt.

Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said deadly force would have been justified in this case, but credited deputies and assisting agencies with resolving the situation safely.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Washington County, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and Allenton ambulance. Charges have not yet been announced.