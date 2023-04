Appleton Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on a walking trail near Telulah Park, according to a news release.

Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of South Riverheath Way, according to the Monday news release.

A suspect showed what appeared to be a handgun during the incident, according to initial reports, police said.

No one was reported as injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Riddle with the Appleton PD at (920) 832-5564.