AriensCo cutting jobs at Brillion campus

BRILLION (NBC 26) — AriensCo announced Tuesday that the company plans to end some of the second, third, and weekend shift operators at its Brillion campus effective immediately.

The outdoor power equipment manufacturer said that they do intend to expand first shift operations at the plant.

A statement from the company encourages all impacted employees to apply for about 100 new first shift position openings.

According to AriensCo's statement, the move is a re-balancing of the company's manufacturing workforce in their different locations across the state.

No other changes are planned at the moment for the company's corporate headquarters.