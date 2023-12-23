Are you traveling for Christmas? State patrol warns drivers to be careful

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — With Christmas just days away, highways in northeast Wisconsin this weekend are full of cars traveling for the holiday.

Erin Celello said she and her family, headed from Madison to the UP, were hoping to avoid traffic Friday afternoon.

“It's been pretty good,” Celello said. “Nice and easygoing.”

But Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Jake Edwards says they do typically see many more cars on the road during the holidays.

“This time of year, there certainly are more people, with the gatherings, holiday parties for work, family gatherings, there are probably more people indulging in alcoholic beverages; and that certainly can be a contributing factor, and a lot of people frankly, are just in a hurry to get where they're going,” Edwards said.

Edwards said from Wednesday to Friday afternoon, the Wisconsin State Patrol has responded to 19 crashes in northeast Wisconsin, and 60 crashes statewide.

He warned that the holidays can be a time of more crashes: just last year, the last 10 days of the year saw 10 fatal crashes.

Edwards emphasized that drivers should avoid distractions this weekend and get a ride home after drinking.