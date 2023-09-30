Application now open for Give BIG Green Bay 2024

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Give BIG Green Bay will return for its seventh year starting at noon February 21 until noon February 22, 2024. The community-wide giving day hosted by the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and the Green Bay Packers provides local nonprofits with a platform to tell their stories, raise awareness of their work, and reach new donors.

Nonprofits serving Brown County can apply to participate starting October 1 until midnight October 31, 2023, at giveBIGgreenbay.org. Organizers say the selection process is designed to ensure that a diverse range of nonprofit organizations benefit from the event to impact 11 fields of interest.

“Since the inception of Give BIG Green Bay, our primary goal has been to lift up organizations large and small that are working to make life better across Brown County,” said Amber Paluch, senior vice president of community impact with the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. “We encourage organizations to throw their hats in the ring whether they’re new to this opportunity or have joined us before.”

Since launching in 2018, Give BIG Green Bay has raised more than $10.4 million in donations.

Nonprofits selected to take part in Give BIG Green Bay 2024 will be notified in January. For more details, eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions, visit giveBIGgreenbay.org.