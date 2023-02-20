Appleton woman dies in crash in Fond du Lac County

WAUPUN (NBC 26) — A 20-year-old female from Appleton was pronounced deceased on scene after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near Cattaraugus Road in the Township of Waupun Sunday night.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the Fond du Lac Communication Center received multiple calls at approximately 5:45 p.m. of a northbound passenger car crossing over the center of the road on Highway 26. The passenger car then entered the southbound lane and was struck by an SUV.

Both vehicles came to a rest in the ditch.

The driver of the northbound car was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash and was identified as a 20-year-old female from Appleton.

A 60-year-old female from Waupun was identified as the driver of the SUV. She was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office were assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupun Fire Department and Lifestar Ambulance.

Initial investigation indicates that speed and inattentive driving are contributing factors in the crash.