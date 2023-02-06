Appleton Police seek person of interest in homicide

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a person of interest in the homicide of a 56-year-old Appleton man, during the evening of January 22, 2023, in the 1200 Block of North Briarcliff Drive.

Police have identified Yia Lor, 37, as a person of interest in the January shooting incident. Appleton investigators continue to examine the case and are actively seeking his whereabouts. Lor has an outstanding warrant for a felony probation violation unrelated to this incident.

Lor should not be approached, police said. Any information regarding his whereabouts should be reported to 911 or local law enforcement. Those with information are encouraged to call Appleton Police Investigator Yule at 920-832-5540.