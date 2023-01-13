Appleton Police searching for convicted child sex offender

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Police are asking for the public's help finding a convicted sex offender.

Paul P. Schmidt is a white man, approximately 5’08” weighing 193 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Schmidt has an active felony warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for absconding probation.

Schmidt is currently on supervision for two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child. Schmidt is possibly driving a red 2013 Kia Optima sedan with WI registration ‘ARJ5907’.

Appleton Police said Schmidt may be headed towards the northern part of the state. His vehicle was possibly last spotted in the Green Bay area.

If you see Schmidt or his car, do not approach him. Contact local law enforcement. You can call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500. You can also email tips at APDTips@appleton.org.