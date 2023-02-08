Appleton Police: Person of interest in Briarcliff homicide found after car crash

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Police said Wednesday that officers are no longer looking for Yia Lor, a person of interest in a January 22 shooting incident on Briarcliff Drive.

The Appleton Police Department said Yor was found Wednesday in Sheboygan. Police said he was fleeing a traffic stop when he got into a crash. He was injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and Lor is currently in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Appleton Police Department, Investigator Yule at 920-832-5540.