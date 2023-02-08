Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Appleton Police: Person of interest in Briarcliff homicide found after car crash

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 1:06 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 14:06:35-05

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Police said Wednesday that officers are no longer looking for Yia Lor, a person of interest in a January 22 shooting incident on Briarcliff Drive.

The Appleton Police Department said Yor was found Wednesday in Sheboygan. Police said he was fleeing a traffic stop when he got into a crash. He was injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and Lor is currently in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Appleton Police Department, Investigator Yule at 920-832-5540.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!