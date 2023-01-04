Appleton police make arrest in West Summer Street homicide investigation

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Police announced an arrest Wednesday in connection with a homicide investigation that started in November.

Police began investigating the death of Erik B. Hudson after he was found dead in a residence on November 15.

Police said charges have been referred to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office for first-degree intentional homicide, robbery, and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent for a suspect who is in police custody. NBC 26 isn't naming the man until charges have been formally filed.

The suspect has been in custody at the Outagamie County Jail since November 20th, police said, following his arrest for a warrant issued by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

"The Appleton Police Department would like to thank members of the community for their patience as investigators worked to obtain facts and evidence in this investigation," police said in a statement Wednesday. "As such, the Appleton Police Department will not be releasing additional information regarding this investigation at this time."