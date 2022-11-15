Appleton Police investigating suspicious death at a home

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A death is under investigation in Appleton, according to police.

We will have additional information as the investigation continues and details are known. pic.twitter.com/P9yUI75mkC — Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) November 15, 2022

"Police and medical first responders were called to the address at 11:27 A.M. Tuesday morning for the discovery of a possibly deceased person. Arriving officers confirmed the person was deceased and the circumstances surrounding the death are presently being investigated," police said in a statement.

Police didn't immediately release any other information.