Appleton Police investigating suspicious death at a home

Posted at 12:43 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 13:48:55-05

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A death is under investigation in Appleton, according to police.

Police said the Appleton Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 700 block of W. Summer Street.

The circumstances surrounding the death are presently being investigated.

"Police and medical first responders were called to the address at 11:27 A.M. Tuesday morning for the discovery of a possibly deceased person. Arriving officers confirmed the person was deceased and the circumstances surrounding the death are presently being investigated," police said in a statement.

Police didn't immediately release any other information.

