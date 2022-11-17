Appleton Police: Death on West Summer Street investigated as homicide

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A death investigated at an Appleton home is being investigated as a homicide, police said in an update Thursday.

At about 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Appleton Police and medical first responders were called to an address in the 700 block of West Summer Street for the discovery of a possibly deceased person. Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old man who was dead inside of the home.

Police said an autopsy was conducted the following day by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police said the death is being investigated as a homicide. The Outagamie County Coroner’s Office and the Appleton Police Department have identified the deceased man as 31-year-old Fox Crossing resident Erik B. Hudson, Jr.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Police said they are currently not able to release additional information regarding the cause of death.

The investigation suggests this was not a random crime, according to police. No arrests have been made at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Lidbury at 920-832-5500.