Appleton man involved in Barron County crash in critical condition

Posted at 12:43 PM, Jun 28, 2024

BARRON COUNTY (NBC 26) — Authorities say a 37-year-old Appleton man who was involved in a crash in Barron County is in critical condition.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office says they got a call at 8:02 p.m. Thursday of a one-vehicle crash on Highway 53 just north of Rice Lake.

Deputies say a semi was stopped on the side of Highway 53, and a car traveling southbound crossed the white fog line and rumble strips, hitting the back of the semi. The Appleton man driving the car was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Deputies say the semi driver — a 23-year-old man from Georgia — was not hurt.

Highway 53 is back open after being closed for five hours.

The Appleton man's name was not released.

