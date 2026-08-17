Appleton man dies in Kewaunee boating crash

KEWAUNEE (NBC 26) — An 81-year-old Appleton man died early Monday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall near the Kewaunee Lighthouse Pier, according to Kewaunee police.

Police said officers responded around 4:37 a.m. to a boating incident near the north breakwall.

Investigators said the man was operating an 18-foot 2005 Alumacraft Trophy 180 fishing boat north out of Kewaunee Harbor when it struck the south side of the north breakwall.

The driver suffered fatal injuries and was recovered from the water by the U.S. Coast Guard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 68-year-old Appleton man, the only passenger on the boat, suffered minor injuries. He was evaluated at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation by Kewaunee police and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Names are being withheld pending family notification, police said.