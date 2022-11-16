Appleton man dead following two-vehicle crash in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says a 58-year-old man from Appleton is dead following a two-vehicle crash.

Officers were dispatched to the crash site at the intersection of County Trunk S and County Trunk A in the Town of Center, which is roughly eight miles north of Appleton, at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

Authorities say the initial investigation found that a 60-year-old Shiocton man was driving a pickup truck southbound on County Trunk A approaching County Trunk S. Simultaneously, the 58-year-old man from Appleton was driving a passenger car westbound on County Trunk S approaching a stop sign at County Trunk A. The driver of the passenger car did not yield the right-of-way to the pickup truck driver, and was struck, the release says.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the passenger car died at the scene, according to the release.

The intersection was closed for about 3 1/2 hours before reopening, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.