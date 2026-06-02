Appleton man charged after alleged attempt to set Pride flag on fire

APPLTON (NBC 26) — The man arrested Monday after allegedly attempting to set a Pride flag on fire outside the Outagamie County Courthouse has now been charged.

Steven William Paltzer, 49, of Appleton, made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

According to court records, Paltzer is charged with:

• Criminal Damage to Property (Class A misdemeanor)

• Resisting or Obstructing an Officer (Class A misdemeanor)

• Disorderly Conduct (Class B misdemeanor)

The charges stem from an incident on Monday morning outside the courthouse in Appleton.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office, deputies saw a man tampering with flags outside the courthouse around 10 a.m. Deputies said the man removed the Pride flag from the pole, laid it on the ground, and began covering it with gasoline.

Officials said they confronted and stopped the man before he could light the flag.

Paltzer is booked into the Outagamie County Jail.