Appleton hazmat team contains spill in Outagamie County

FREEDOM (NBC 26) — The hazardous materials team from the Appleton Fire Department worked overnight to contain a spill from a semi-truck in the Town of Freedom.

Dispatched to the area of County Highway N and Greiner Road at 10:05 p.m. on July 5, the Appleton Fire Department reports a semi-tractor trailer that had been in an accident was leaking a full load of an alcohol-based chemical.

Working with the Freedom Fire Department, eight members of the Appleton hazmat team controlled the leak, transferring the liquid to another tanker.

The Appleton Fire Department cleared the scene at 3:30 a.m. on July 6 after the semi-tractor was righted and towed.

Additional information surrounding the accident has not been released.