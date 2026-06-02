Appleton Harley-Davidson® celebrates grand opening of expanded location

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Harley-Davidson employees, along with members of the Doughty family, officially cut the ribbon Tuesday morning on their nearly 76,000-square-foot expansion at 5200 W. Clairemont Drive.

The project — which took nearly three years to complete — marks a major milestone for the family-owned business.

Owner Joshua Doughty says seeing customers explore the new space has been an emotional experience.

“A lot of excitement,” Doughty shared. “Obviously, 50 years — that’s a lot of time for a family-owned business, and I’m looking forward to this being a stepping stone for the next 50 years.”

While the new building offers the same amenities Harley-Davidson enthusiasts have come to expect — including full-service mechanics and retail space — its expanded footprint makes it far more visible from the road and offers additional venue rental options.

The grand opening celebration began with a ribbon-cutting at 8:30 a.m., followed by tours of the facility and refreshments. Appleton Harley-Davidson officially opened its doors to customers at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

For more information on store hours and everything the new space has to offer, visit Appleton Harley-Davidson’s website.