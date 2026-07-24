Appleton Chalk Walk brings Houdini-themed art to downtown

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Downtown Appleton transformed into a colorful outdoor gallery during the annual Chalk Walk, where neighbors and artists turned sidewalks into works of art.

This year’s theme, “Art Meets Magic,” honored 100 years since the passing of legendary Appleton magician Harry Houdini.

Artists of all ages and skill levels spent the day creating chalk masterpieces across the downtown area, while families enjoyed the chance to spend time together and celebrate the community event.

“It’s great spending time with family, because they always have to go to work,” said Dikshitaa Arun. “So, it’s actually great spending time with them.”

The annual event was free to attend and drew crowds throughout the day as visitors watched the artwork come to life.

If you missed the event, organizers say the chalk art will remain on display as long as weather conditions allow.