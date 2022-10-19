Appleton Boy Scouts earn Heroism Awards for helping passengers on derailed train

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — These Boy Scouts may be familiar to you.

Troops 12 and 73 from Appleton were on a train heading home after a New Mexico hiking trip when the train they were riding in collided with a dump truck at a crossing in Missouri in June.

"Our ride on the way home didn't go the way we wanted it to," Troop 12 assistant scoutmaster Matt Schultz said. "But in that moment of the train crash, it didn't take long for every, single leader on board to trust our boys to do the right thing."

Four people were killed in the crash.

All of the scouts survived, and helped the other passengers escape the derailed train — habits that they had been building for years.

"We're all proud of these boys," Schultz said. "We all trust them."

Their unbelievable story received local and national attention.

At Tuesday night's Annual Golden Eagle event inside the Lambeau Field atrium, every scout in both troops - 22 of them - is receiving Heroism Awards from the Boy Scouts of America.

Tyler Job Troops 12 and 73 from Appleton group together for a photo after receiving their Heroism Awards.

"Being told like, 'oh, you are a hero now,' you don't feel like a hero at all," Henry Gadzik of Troop 73 said. "Like I got to go to high school tomorrow and study for tests. I don't get to wear medals! It's crazy."

Their story is so remarkable, that Packers star running back Aaron Jones is recognizing their bravery, and supporting scouting.

"Seeing Aaron Jones here was really cool," Elijah Skrypczak of Troop 73 said.

In June, reporter Tyler Job asked the scouts if what they did was heroic.

They all responded saying, "no."

Four months later, they say they feel no different.

"Even though we're the ones getting a lot of the media attention, we weren't the only ones helping," Logan Poelzer of Troop 12 said.

But it's fair to say that they will be known here, and around the country, as the Boy Scouts who stepped up without being called upon.

