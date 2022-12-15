Appleton Airport reports busiest year on record

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Officials in the Fox Valley talked about the economic impact of the Appleton International Airport and how it's rebounding from the pandemic.

According to its newest annual travel report, 2022 was the busiest year on record with a 20% increase from last year.

Airport Director Abe Weber credits this increase to the major improvements the airport implemented this year.

"We saw major tenant expansions of 130 million dollars highlighted by the Gulf Stream Hangar, 55 million dollars and 200 jobs, the Allegiant maintenance and crew base add 75 million and 80 jobs,” said Director Weber.

This year, 850,000 people came through the airport, making Appleton International Airport the third busiest airport in Wisconsin, behind Milwaukee and Madison.