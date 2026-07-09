Appleton Airport firefighters kick off annual Fill the Boot campaign to benefit MDA research and care

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Members of Appleton Airport Fire Fighters Local I-105 are hitting the streets this month as part of the annual Fill the Boot campaign, raising funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association to support research, care, and advocacy for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

Firefighters will collect donations at three Appleton locations July 13–20 from 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and 4–7:30 p.m.:

College Ave. & CB

Wisconsin Ave. & CB

County Highway 15 & County Highway 76

ATW

The International Association of Fire Fighters has partnered with MDA since 1954, when the IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA its charity of choice. The nearly seven-decade partnership has raised more than $710 million with involvement from more than 334,000 firefighters nationwide. Those funds have contributed to more than 30 FDA-approved drugs for neuromuscular disease in the last 15 years.

Firefighters have a personal stake in the mission. They are 2 times more likely to develop ALS due to on-the-job factors. MDA and the IAFF have launched a joint initiative to raise awareness, support research, and provide resources for firefighters and their families.

"For over 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association's Fill the Boot campaign has raised critical funds for research and care for people who live with a neuromuscular disease and we are honored to have the support of Appleton Airport Fire Fighters Local I-105 and have them be a part of the effort for this important mission!" Elizabeth Nelson, Director of Fire Fighter Partnerships, said.

To donate online or learn more about the Fill the Boot campaign, visit filltheboot.donordrive.com/teams/23490.