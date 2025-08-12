Appleton Airport announces non-stop flight to Orlando

APPLETON (NBC 26) — People hoping to travel to and from northeast Wisconsin will soon have a new option to get where they need to be.

Appleton International Airport (ATW) announces Allegiant Airlines will provide the airport’s 22nd nonstop route, this one flying to Orlando International Airport, Florida. Beginning January, 2026, this new year-round flight will offer convenient nonstop service Fridays through Mondays, making it faster and easier for travelers to reach some of the nation’s most popular attractions.

This flight is Allegiant’s 7th nonstop destination from Appleton International Airport to Florida; and the 14TH nonstop flight offered by the airline.

“This is exciting for residents of Northeast Wisconsin because it puts them closer to the Theme Park Capital of the World,” said Appleton Airport Director Abe Weber. “If you have kids or grandkids looking forward to these attractions, getting there faster is a bonus.”

“This is a fun destination for Wisconsin travelers,” Weber said. “But it’s also a major investment in technology, equipment, planes, and support staff on Allegiant’s part.”

In addition to Allegiant, the Appleton Airport is served by American, Delta, Sun Country, and United Airlines with nonstop routes to:

· Gulf Shores/Orange Beach, AL

· Phoenix/Mesa, AZ

· Phoenix, AZ

· Nashville, TN

· Flights to Florida include Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Sarasota/Bradenton, Ft. Meyers/Punta Gorda, Orlando/Sanford

· Atlanta, GA

· Charlotte, NC

· Chicago, IL

· Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN

· Detroit, MI

· Denver, CO

· Dallas, TX (DFW)

· Portland, OR

· New York/Newark

· Las Vegas, NV

· Savannah, GA

