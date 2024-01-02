Apartment fire in Kiel leaves multiple people hurt, including first responder

KIEL, WIS. (NBC 26) — Firefighters from several departments were called to an apartment fire in Kiel Monday just before 8 p.m.

Six people who live in the apartment complex on East Chicago Street were checked for injuries at the scene of the fire.

Five of those people were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Authorities say a first responder was also hurt.

Crews were on scene for several hours conducting salvage, overhaul, investigation and ventilation operations.

The Kiel Fire Department and Ambulance Service were assisted on scene by Ascension Calumet Medical Center Ambulance, Elkhart Lake Fire, Glenbeulah Fire, Kiel Electric Department, Kiel Department of Public Works, Kiel Police Department, Manitowoc County Fire Investigation Unit, New Holstein Fire, New Holstein First Responders, New Holstein Kwik Trip, New Holstein Police, Plymouth Fire, Red Cross, Rick’s Piggly Wiggly, St. Anna Fire, St. Nazianz Fire, Valders Fire and Ambulance and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal.

We are working to learn the cost of the damage caused by the fire, and the investigation into what started the fire is ongoing.

