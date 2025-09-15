Another Democrat announces candidacy in governor's race

MADISON (NBC 26) — Madison State Senator Kelda Roys has officially announced her candidacy in the Wisconsin governor's race.

Roys is the third Democratic candidate to announce her candidacy after Govenor Tony Evers announced he would not be seeking re-eleciton.

Roys was born in Marshfield, Wisconsin and has represented the state's 26th District since 2021.

Roys has served two terms for the Wisconsin State Assembly from 2009 to 2013.

The announcement marks the beginning of what could be a crowded field of Democratic candidates vying for the opportunity to challenge the Republican incumbent or nominee in the general election.