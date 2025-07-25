Annual Chalk Walk competition transforms downtown Appleton sidewalks into art gallery

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Downtown Appleton's sidewalks transformed into a vibrant outdoor art gallery as more than 60 chalk artists showcased their talents during the annual Chalk Walk competition.

The event, which has been part of Appleton Downtown Incorporated's programming for over 10 years, saw its biggest turnout yet.

"I love being in downtown Appleton and being in the community, seeing everybody who comes out," said Annie Larsen.

Artists of all skill levels created colorful masterpieces directly on the sidewalks, with some even incorporating existing cracks into their designs.

Organizers emphasized that the event is meant to be inclusive for everyone in the community.

"It doesn't have to be a high-level chalk art piece. It can literally be your kids drawing chalk on the sidewalk. We want everybody to be involved in this, and as you walk up and down, you're going to see moms and kids, neighbors, groups of families coming out to talk together, and I think that's a really special opportunity for us as a community," said Jennifer Stephany, Executive Director of Appleton Downtown INC.

The Chalk Walk provides a unique opportunity for artists to express themselves through their work.

"I think it's unique to everyone. They each can have their own interpretation. They can appreciate different components of it. It's not always if you're able to do something, it's what do you enjoy? What is your style, what is your personality, can all be seen through an artistic lens," said Larsen.

All pieces had to be completed by 6:00 p.m. to be judged. Community members can participate in the People's Choice vote on Appleton Downtown Incorporated's Facebook page, which will run from Monday through Friday.