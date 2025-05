GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The City of Green Bay and the Green Bay Police Department is hosting its annual bike and surplus auction this weekend at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

That's 1500 Ft. Howard Avenue in De Pere.

Viewing and registration starts at 8 AM, and the auction begins at 9 AM.

Organizers say it's a great chance to bid on items like bikes, tools, electronics and other surplus items.

If you'd like to take a look at a list of the items up for bid this weekend, you can click here.