Animal nesting material blamed for Fond du Lac chimney fire

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Animal nesting material inside a chimney is being blamed for a fire at a Fond du Lac home Thursday afternoon.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to a home at 25 Cherry Lane around 4:53 p.m. for a report of a chimney fire.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the chimney. Firefighters accessed the roof and extinguished the fire, bringing it under control within about 10 minutes.

The damage was contained to the chimney. Crews checked the attic and other areas of the home to make sure the fire had not spread.

No residents or firefighters were hurt.

Fire investigators determined animal nesting material inside the chimney caused the fire.

Smoke detectors were present and working inside the home.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue is reminding residents to regularly test their smoke detectors and change the batteries as needed. Smoke detectors should be installed on every floor and in all bedrooms.

Fond du Lac police assisted with scene and traffic control, while Alliant Energy assisted with utilities

