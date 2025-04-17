Animal Control investigating multiple cases of dead dogs dumped around Howard

HOWARD (NBC 26) — Authorities are investigating multiple incidents of deceased dogs found dumped in the Village of Howard.

On Sunday night, a small elderly dog was found in a Sketchers shoe box at Pamperin Park.

Authorities are trying to contact the dog's owner to try and understand why the deceased dog was placed in the park.

Two deceased dogs were also found in the brush at the West Deerfield kayak launch.

Both dogs were medium-sized with a smaller frame with tan, white and gray short hair.

Even though they're the same coloring, one of the dogs was significantly longer than the other.

One dog would have been placed there around late November/December, and the other likely was there since the end of January.

Authorities want to remind pet owners that if you ever need help, resources are available.