American Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage as supply drops nearly 25%

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood shortage after the nation's blood supply fell nearly 25% in June, putting patients at risk of delays in lifesaving medical care.

Red Cross distributions to hospitals are running nearly 3,500 units higher per week than expected — a critical gap at a time when hospitals typically see higher demand during trauma season. A steep decline in donations since the end of May is being driven by busy schedules and the seasonal loss of school blood drives.

The shortage is especially serious for platelets and types O positive and B negative blood.

"A readily available blood supply serves as the backbone of modern medicine. Without it, lifesaving treatments and critical access points to care are not possible," said Dr. Courtney Lawrence.

Lawrence, the Red Cross medical director, warned that the consequences of inaction could force difficult choices for physicians.

"Emergency departments, operating rooms, and labor and delivery units can't support patients with the most urgent needs, and cancer patients must wait. We're asking donors to give now before doctors are forced to make those difficult decisions," Lawrence said.

How to donate

The Red Cross is urging donors to book an appointment immediately through one of the following options:

Blood Donor App

Online: RedCrossBlood.org

Phone: 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

As a thank-you, all donors who give July 13-31, 2026, will receive a Fandango Movie Ticket by email, valid for up to a $15 ticket price and fees. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/July.

What donors may not know

A recent Red Cross survey found widespread misconceptions about the nation's blood supply that may be contributing to the shortage: