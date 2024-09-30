Amberg man dies in ATV crash, alcohol and speed believed to be factors

TOWN OF AMBERG (NBC 26) — A Marinette County man is dead after an ATV crash was reported Sunday morning.

Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller said dispatchers were called Sunday at 8:42 a.m. about a single ATV crash on Old 38 Road just north of Dow Dam Road in the Town of Amberg.

The caller told the dispatcher that one person was dead.

The sheriff says they believe Devin Nutt, 31, of Amberg was traveling south on Old 38 Road when they missed a curve, went into the ditch and hit several trees.

The sheriff says Nutt was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced deceased by the Marinette County Medical Examiner.

Authorities say alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash.

The the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Marinette County Medical Examiner's Office and Marinette County Sheriff's Office are all investigating the incident.