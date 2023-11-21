AMBER Alert issued for missing children

PLOVER (NBC 26) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children from the Stevens Point area.

Authorities say Alexander Xiong, 7, and Stefan Xiong, 9, left the Plover area with their father around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Alexander is 3′5″ tall with dark-colored hair and brown eyes. Stefan is 3′10″ tall with dark-colored hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he's on the spectrum and non-verbal.

Their father, 41-year-old Yiemen Xiong, was last seen driving a 2010 Toyota Sienna minivan with license plate number 740-XTN.

If you've seen them, please call police.