AMBER Alert issued for missing children

An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing children from the Stevens Point area. Authorities say the two children could be with their father.
Police Department
Posted at 5:12 AM, Nov 21, 2023
PLOVER (NBC 26) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children from the Stevens Point area.

Authorities say Alexander Xiong, 7, and Stefan Xiong, 9, left the Plover area with their father around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Alexander is 3′5″ tall with dark-colored hair and brown eyes. Stefan is 3′10″ tall with dark-colored hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he's on the spectrum and non-verbal.

Their father, 41-year-old Yiemen Xiong, was last seen driving a 2010 Toyota Sienna minivan with license plate number 740-XTN.

If you've seen them, please call police.

