AMBER Alert issued for four children

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for four children, and authorities say they're also considered endangered.

Green Bay Police say Deanna M. Ward, 34, and Diana L. Halfaday, 57, are the two suspects they're trying to also find.

The children include 1-year-old Journee Hargrove, 6-year-old Jayda Hargrove, 7-year-old Genesse Hargrove, and 4-year-old Tru Ward.

Authorities say two of the children have medical conditions and need daily medication.

If you know where they might be or have seen them, please call 911 or 920-448-3208.