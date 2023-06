TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — If you'd like to pet an alpaca and support a great cause, you can check out London Dairy Alpaca in Two Rivers this weekend.

LondonDairy is offering a chance to feed, pet and take selfies with these gentle animals on Sunday.

Admission is $1, or you can bring a non-perishable food item.

All donations go to the Two Rivers-Michicot Ecumenical Food Pantry.

The venue is located in Two Rivers at 6827 State Highway 147.

It's from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.