ALLOUEZ (NBC 26) — Drivers in the Green Bay and Allouez area can expect some delays today.

Wisconsin Highway 57/Riverside Drive Southbound will be closed today in Allouez for bridge repairs.

The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says that no detour will be posted.

