Alleged drug dealer could face new charge in overdose death

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — An alleged drug dealer is facing a first-degree reckless homicide charge in connection to a deadly overdose on Valentine’s Day in Manitowoc County.

According to a probable cause statement and judicial determination, 25-year-old Summer Sprang was identified as a known drug dealer in the area. Authorities say they began investigating her after discovering the body of the victim.

Court documents detail messages exchanged between Sprang and the victim, in which she allegedly offered drugs, including methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Once Sprang's initial court appearance has been scheduled, we will make sure update this story.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.