All Plymouth schools placed on 'lockout' due to person with knife

PLYMOUTH — All Plymouth schools were placed on a lockout due to a person armed with a knife near an elementary school on Tuesday.

According to the Plymouth Police Department, there was a report of a subject armed with a knife near Parkview Elementary School, in the 500 block of Parkview Drive, around 1 p.m. While police were responding, they learned the subject left the area in a motor vehicle. With the whereabouts of this person not known, police immediately advised all schools to perform a lockout.

The subject was found in the City of Plymouth around 1:40 p.m. Schools were contacted and the lockout was lifted.

Police said, "Currently the subject is being evaluated for a mental health episode."

The police department will be forwarding a charge of "dangerous weapons other than firearms on school premises" to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office.