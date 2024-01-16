All Outagamie County snowmobile trails now open, park system says

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Outagamie County Parks System said all snowmobile trails are open as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Parks leaders said riders should use caution when snowmobiling and must remain on the marked trails. They said only snowmobiles are allowed on the trails.

"Please be respectful of the landowners and do not deviate from the trails," the parks system said in a news release. "We are grateful that they allow snowmobiles to cross their property."

Updates on trail conditions can be found on the Outagamie County website, its Facebook page, or by calling 920-832-4791.

"Thank you to our 16 clubs and all of their members for getting the trails ready and maintaining them through the season," the parks system said in the release. "We could not do this without all of them.