All flights grounded nationwide, FAA issue reported

A spokesman at the airport said any planes currently in the air will be able to land
A nationwide stop has been ordered for all flights due to an FAA computer outage. Mitchell International said all flights from Milwaukee, Chicago, and airports nationwide will be affected.
Posted at 5:19 AM, Jan 11, 2023
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A stop has been ordered for all flights nationwide due to an FAA computer outage, the FAA announced Wednesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., Mitchell International Airport confirmed an FAA system was down, causing all flights from Milwaukee to be grounded. Mitchell International Airport said the system that is down provides information to pilots. Because this communication system is down, pilots can't get the information they need to take off.

A spokesman at the airport said any planes currently in the air will be able to land, but no additional flights will be taking off.

It's unclear how long this stop will be in place. In a tweet Wednesday morning, the FAA said it's working to restore the system and will provide frequent updates.

The first update said some functions are coming back online, but the operations still remain limited. In the latest update, the FAA ordered an official pause on all domestic departures until 9 a.m. eastern time.

That stop is to allow the FAA time to "validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

