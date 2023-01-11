All flights grounded nationwide, FAA issue reported

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A stop has been ordered for all flights nationwide due to an FAA computer outage, the FAA announced Wednesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., Mitchell International Airport confirmed an FAA system was down, causing all flights from Milwaukee to be grounded. Mitchell International Airport said the system that is down provides information to pilots. Because this communication system is down, pilots can't get the information they need to take off.

A spokesman at the airport said any planes currently in the air will be able to land, but no additional flights will be taking off.

TMJ4 News

It's unclear how long this stop will be in place. In a tweet Wednesday morning, the FAA said it's working to restore the system and will provide frequent updates.

The first update said some functions are coming back online, but the operations still remain limited. In the latest update, the FAA ordered an official pause on all domestic departures until 9 a.m. eastern time.

That stop is to allow the FAA time to "validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.



Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.



We will provide frequent updates as we make progress. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

Check your flight status if you're traveling today. A system outage at the FAA is preventing aircraft from departing at airports nationwide. Please keep in touch with your airline if you're schedule to fly this morning. We will provide updates here when the system is restored. — MKE - Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) January 11, 2023

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip