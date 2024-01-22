All Calumet County snowmobile trails closing Tuesday

CALUMET COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Calumet County Parks Department said Monday all snowmobile trails in the county will close at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23 "due to the predicted warm forecast for the next 10 days."

"The future of private and public snowmobile trails in Calumet County depends largely upon the willingness of property owners to permit snowmobiling on their lands. Those who do not stay off the trails are trespassing and may be prosecuted," the parks department said in a statement.

Parks leaders said snowmobile riders should check its 24-hour phone line for up-to-date reports. It can be reached at 920-849-1494.