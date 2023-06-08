Algoma set to welcome Viking Polaris passenger cruise ship

ALGOMA (NBC 26) — Algoma will be an international port of entry starting on June 16 when the Viking Polaris passenger cruise ship docks in the city.

Setting sail on a 15-day cruise through all five of the Great Lakes, Algoma will be the only city in Wisconsin to host the Viking Polaris.

The Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce says that they're working to create a welcoming experience near the marina to share information about local businesses and all that Northeast Wisconsin has to offer.

“Algoma is excited to welcome passengers and crew from the Viking Cruise ship as well as visitors from near and far who will come here to see the ship along our shores in Lake Michigan. We are thrilled and honored to be hosting the Viking cruise ships eight times in 2023!”, said Rosemary Paladini, Executive Director of the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce.

Viking Cruises' 15-day route will also make several stops in Canada including Toronto, Georgian Bay, and Thunder Bay.

Other U.S. Great Lakes ports of call include stops in Ohio, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Additional information about cruise days in Algoma can be found HERE.