Air Quality Advisory issued: wildfire smoke drifting back into Wisconsin this weekend, DNR says

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a bad air quality advisory on Friday before more smoke from the Canadian wildfires wafts over into our state.

See the DNR's air quality map here.

According to a news release from the DNR, that smoke will move into Wisconsin on Friday, from northwest to southeast. That will cause the air quality index for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups level.

The DNR said, "It is possible that isolated to scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion."

The agency says the northern half of Wisconsin "will see the heaviest smoke impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night). The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the advisory for southern Wisconsin."

Read the DNR's full announcement below: