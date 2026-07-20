Air quality advisory in effect for much of eastern Wisconsin until 6 p.m.

MADISON (NBC 26) — An air quality advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for much of eastern Wisconsin, as wildfire smoke continues to impact air quality across the region.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says PM2.5 levels are expected to reach the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" (Orange) category Monday.

The advisory includes Brown, Calumet, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Jefferson, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Oconto, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Shawano, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago counties.

According to the DNR, smoke is gradually clearing from northwest to southeast Wisconsin, but it will take longer for conditions to improve across the eastern half of the state. Officials expect the combination of clearing skies and storm activity to reduce smoke levels by 6 p.m.

The DNR recommends people in sensitive groups make outdoor activities shorter and less strenuous, take more frequent breaks, and watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

People with asthma should follow their asthma action plan and keep quick-relief medication nearby. Those with heart disease who experience palpitations, shortness of breath or unusual fatigue should contact their health care provider.