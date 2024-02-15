African Heritage Institute empowers 600+ students in Green Bay

For the ninth consecutive year, the African Heritage Emerging Student Leaders Institute (AHESLI) has taken center stage at the KI Convention Center.



The KI Convention Center in Green Bay hosted the African Heritage Emerging Student Leaders Institute

2024 marks the 9th year of the event, with over 600 students attending.

The event provides workshops led by black leaders from across the nation.

With its largest turnout yet, over 600 students from eight school districts across Wisconsin gathered Wednesday in Green Bay.

The conference focused on leadership and empowering African-American students in Northeast Wisconsin.

As one attendee expressed, "I feel so confident here. I can be myself and relax," said Taylor Coleman, a De Pere High School senior who attended the conference for the third year in a row. "We're all just trying to figure out how to navigate life in an area where we're a very small percent of the diversity," she shared.

NBC 26 African Heritage Emerging Student Leaders Institute: event at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay on February 14th. More than 600 Wisconsin students attended.

“I really wanted to learn about the experiences that black people can have in the real world. And this conference and like leadership conference really could put that in perspective for all the kids here,” Coleman added.

Each year, Coleman says she gains new insights, eager to learn about the experiences of black individuals in the real world.

The institute hosts workshops led by black leaders from across the country, aiming to provide networking opportunities, promote learning, and facilitate personal growth. Laura Jones, a tri-chair of the institute, highlighted the significance of cultivating a sense of future among the students.

“Some of the kids right now don't have that sense of future where they want to see themselves. And so we're cultivating that conversation here," said Laura Jones, a tri-chair of the AHESLI.

"We know they are scholars, we know that they are brilliant, they're smart, they're beautiful. So we provide that opportunity for them to thrive and grow," Jones emphasized.

Dr. Bala Delano, a professor of education at St. Norbert College, underscored the importance of representation and access. "African American students have the opportunity to engage with individuals who look like them, who have gone through similar experiences like them," Dr. Delano stated. This engagement is crucial in empowering students to navigate and flourish in the world.

The annual conference serves as a platform for addressing the needs of African American students, emphasizing the importance of confidence, preparation for the future, and continuous support beyond the event. By providing a positive experience, the organizers hope to retain these students in Northeast Wisconsin for the long term.