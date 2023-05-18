Additional remains found in Menominee County

HOLMES TOWNSHIP (NBC 26) — The Menominee County Sheriff's Office confirms that detectives have located more human remains in Holmes Township following the discovery of a human skull last week.

On Wednesday, May 10, Menominee County Sheriff's Office detectives were alerted to the discovery of human remains, which was determined to be a skull, at a residential property on Swanson Road #24.5 in Holmes Township.

Law enforcement agencies worked with cadaver dogs to locate additional remains, but none were found.

The Menominee County Sheriff's Office released on Tuesday, May 16, members of the Bay Area Mounted Search and Rescue (BAMSAR) unit located the rest of the skeletal remains near Swanson Road #24.5.

Michigan State Police (MSP) processed the scene and the remains were released to Anderson-Diehm Funeral Home in Stephenson until positive DNA identification can be made.

Assisting the Menominee County Sheriff's Office was MSP, Marquette County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit, Menominee Police Department Robotics Unit, BAMSAR and Menominee County 911.

Additional details have not been released.