OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place advisory for those living within a quater-mile of the intersection of Hwy 15 and Greenwood Road Friday evening.

They ask nearby residents to please stay indoors, and preferably take shelter in the lowest level of their homes.

Hwy 15 and Greenwood Road are both closed before the intersection.

