AbleLight celebrates grand opening at new location in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — AbleLight marked a new chapter today with the grand opening of its relocated thrift shop in Ashwaubenon.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday morning at the new location at 2269 True Lane, welcoming shoppers and supporters inside for the first time.

The nonprofit’s thrift shop has a mission beyond bargains — it creates jobs for people with developmental disabilities. At least 25% of positions are reserved for individuals with disabilities, and all proceeds from store sales support housing and employment services in the community.

Organizers say the move is more than just a change of address.

“It’s been a lot of, ‘This is organized, this is clean, and we’re excited that you’re open again,’ because we have a lot of loyal customers that come every day,” AbeLight Store Manager, Angelica Pfitzinger said.

The new site offers extended hours, including Sunday shopping, as well as a more convenient donation drop-off area.

AbleLight leaders say these improvements will help them serve even more people across the Green Bay area.