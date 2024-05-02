A teen is recovering after getting shot, and an 18-year-old "person of interest" taken into custody

PITTSFIELD (NBC 26) — A teenager is recovering after a shooting at a home in the town of Pittsfield.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says they got the call at 9:42 p.m Wednesday. Responding deputies used armored vehicles to approach and contact the people living at the address.

Investigators say a 16-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An 18-year-old "person of interest" was taken into custody.

Deputies say the shooting was isolated and there is no threat to the public.