Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A teen is recovering after getting shot, and an 18-year-old "person of interest" taken into custody

Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown County Sheriff's Office<br/>
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:33 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 11:33:06-04

PITTSFIELD (NBC 26) — A teenager is recovering after a shooting at a home in the town of Pittsfield.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says they got the call at 9:42 p.m Wednesday. Responding deputies used armored vehicles to approach and contact the people living at the address.

Investigators say a 16-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An 18-year-old "person of interest" was taken into custody.

Deputies say the shooting was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!