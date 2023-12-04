A Taylor Swift Trend: More and more girls learning guitar, music school owner says

Taylor Swift visited Green Bay Sunday after days of anticipation

The global superstar has had a years-long impact on guitar lesson students, the owner of Appleton Rock School said

In the video, a 10-year-old Taylor Swift fan talks about the singer's influence on learning to play guitar

I'm Jon Erickson at the Appleton Rock School, here because while Taylor Swift was a talk of the town over the last week, the owner here told me that Taylor has been having a big impact on young musicians, for years.

Stella Krueger is a musician, a student, and a fan.

"What were you thinking over the last week about Taylor [Swift] maybe coming to town?" [reporter Jon Erickson asked.]

"I was thinking 'Oh my word!'" [Stella said.]

She takes lessons at Appleton Rock School.

Wrote the song she's playing herself.

When she saw that Taylor made the trip to Green Bay:

"I was like, 'We're like 30 miles away from each other!'"

[Stella] has been a Taylor Swift fan for as long as she can remember.

"And how she writes, I just think it's so cool."

Taylor is one of the reasons she's learning to play the guitar, but not the only one.

"Also, my dad, too."

And Stella's part of a Taylor Swift trend the owner of Appleton Rock School has seen.

"I started noticing about ten years ago, just a real big increase in the number of girls coming in to take guitar lessons. and singer songwriters, and songwriting, and I really kind of attribute that to Taylor Swift becoming so popular," [Appleton Rock School owner Jason Lipsky said.]

A visit from an icon, whose influence has been growing for years.

"She's amazing," [Stella said.]

